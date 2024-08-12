Post Malone says "it must suck" to be as famous as duet partners Taylor Swift, Beyoncé

This year, in addition to all the country duets he's recorded, Post Malone has also sung with Taylor Swift on the #1 hit "Fortnight" and Beyoncé on her Cowboy Carter track "Levii's Jeans." And while Posty is happy to collaborate with superstars like that, he's really happy that he's not as famous as they are.

Speaking to The New York Times, the "I Had Some Help" singer notes, "I can't even imagine being at their level — it must suck." He recalls that when he and Taylor did the "Fortnight" video shoot, Taylor needed to have "an umbrella and drapes over the golf cart so drones and a helicopter couldn't get footage."

“That’s so much pressure,” he says.

Meanwhile, he has yet to even meet Beyoncé: He says she sent a representative to his house in Utah with a copy of their track, which was "under lock and key," and they only corresponded via text. "It was terrifying," he tells the Times.

But despite his own multi-Platinum success, Posty says with characteristic humbleness that he's "just honored to be in these people’s vicinity.”

Posty's star-studded country album, F-1 Trillion, featuring collabs with Blake Shelton, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Luke Combs and Dolly Parton, arrives Aug. 16.

