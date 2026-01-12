Pop stars + boygenius = a winning combination for Chappell Roan, Sombr

L- Chappell Roan, R- Lucy Dacus perform onstage during Artist for Aid benefit concert at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 in Los Angeles , CA. (Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Chappell Roan and Sombr have showed they're both fans of the members of Grammy-winning indie-rock supergroup boygenius.

Sombr has shared a cover of "Motion Sickness" by boygenius member Phoebe Bridgers for BBC Radio 1's Piano Sessions series. The stripped-down rendition featured sombr singing lead vocals while backed only by a piano.

Meanwhile, Chappell joined boygenius member Lucy Dacus onstage at a benefit concert in LA on Saturday. According to Billboard, Dacus told the crowd, "My friend cold FaceTimed me a few days ago and said, 'Can I come sing with you at the show?' So I'd like to invite my friend Chappell Roan to the stage."

The two joined together for a cover of the song "The Book of Love," by indie band Magnetic Fields, which Dacus called "a song we both really love."

Also performing at the Artists for Aid benefit concert at LA's Shrine Auditorium were Shawn Mendes, Ravyn Lenae, Geese, Jazmine Sullivan, Daniel Caesar and more.

Boygenius, which also includes singer/songwriter Julien Baker, won three trophies at the 2024 Grammy Awards for what has so far been their one and only album, The Record.

