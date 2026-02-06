Pop star Super Bowl commercial roundup: Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga and more

Pringles® Gives Fans a Taste of Love With Once You POP Star Sabrina Carpenter and Her Snack of a Soulmate Pringleleo in its 2026 Big Game Ad (Courtesy Mars, Incorporated)

Many people watch the Super Bowl just for the commercials. Music fans have many to look forward to on Sunday, with a slate of pops set to appear in game-day ads. Here's a rundown:

Lady Gaga's new version of the Mister Rogers' Neighborhood theme, "Won't You Be My Neighbor?," is featured in an ad for Redfin X Rocket Mortgage.

Benson Boone teams up with Ben Stiller to play a Europop 1980s duo of warring brothers in an ad for Instacart.

Backstreet Boys surprise shoppers in Times Square in their clip for T-Mobile.

Sabrina Carpenter builds a boyfriend out of potato chips in an ad for Pringles.

Post Malone and pals chase after a beer keg at a wedding in a spot for Bud Light.

EJAE of HUNTR/X stars in an ad for Liquid I.V. water, which features her singing Phil Collins' "Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)" in a bathroom. The teaser features the full three-minute performance.

Charli XCX teams up with her pal and The Moment co-star Rachel Sennott in a teaser for a Poppi probiotic soda ad.

KATSEYE appear in a commercial for State Farm Insurance alongside Hailee Steinfeld, Keegan-Michael Key and Danny McBride. The official clip has not yet been released.

Addison Rae makes a brief appearance in an Uber Eats ad, sipping a Diet Pepsi while Matthew McConaughey and Bradley Cooper debate whether football is a sinister plot to get people to consume more food and drinks.

