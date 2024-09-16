Please Please Please: Three weeks on top for Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter has now spent as many weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart as there are words in the title of her first #1 hit. In case you forgot, that was "Please Please Please."

Her album Short n' Sweet has scored its third straight week on top of the chart, and Billboard notes that it's only the second album this year to spend its first three weeks at #1. Only Sabrina's friend Taylor Swift managed that feat with The Tortured Poets Department. Of course, that album went on to top the chart for a total of 15 weeks.

"thank you for 3 weeks at#1:')," Sabrina wrote on Instagram. "short n' sweet tour starts in ONE WEEEEEK. who comin." She also posted some behind-the-scenes tour rehearsal images.

In addition, Sabrina has three songs in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a third straight week. "Espresso" is #3, "Taste" is #6 and "Please Please Please" is #8. Over in the U.K., "Taste" is on track to spend a fourth week at #1.

