Pink comments on Rock Hall nomination; Billy Joel congratulates her

Pink has been nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and if you're surprised at that, well, so is she.

She wrote on Instagram, "Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee. How is this possible?! Look what we did together y'all!!!!! I never ever fit neatly into a box. That was kind of the whole point."

"This nomination isn’t mine; it’s ours," she goes on to say. "It’s for every one of us who ever felt like an outsider or underdog and found something in this music that made them feel less alone. If that’s you, make your voice heard! You can vote every day at vote.rockhall.com."

The Rock Hall fan vote that Pink is referring to is conducted online each year. The results of the fan vote are then submitted as though all the fans together were one actual Rock Hall voting member, of which there are roughly 1,200. This doesn't sound like it would sway the results, but as John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, told Billboard, "Sometimes, 10 or 20 votes can make the difference in an artist being inducted, so that one vote could come in handy."

At least one Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is celebrating Pink's nomination: Billy Joel posted on Instagram a photo of Pink singing with him onstage and wrote, "Congratulations to @pink on her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination."

Pink is a longtime fan of Billy's. She's featured in his HBO documentary, Billy Joel: And So It Goes and walked down the aisle to Billy's song "She's Always a Woman" when she got married.

