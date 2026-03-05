Phil Collins tops the fan-vote leaderboard for Rock Hall induction

There's no guarantee that the artist who tops the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame fan vote will actually get into the Rock Hall, but at least they can take comfort in the fact that fans think they belong there.

Over 2.5 million votes have been cast since the nominees for induction were announced, and so far Phil Collins is #1 in the fan vote by a comfortable margin. Were he to make the cut, it would be his second time in the Hall, since he's already in as a member of Genesis.

Coming in at #2 is R&B boy band New Edition, followed by Pink at #3. The late R&B icon Luther Vandross is currently #4, followed by Billy Idol, INXS and Sade — which, by the way, is a group and not just a person.

The rest of the top 10 vote-getters are, in descending order, Mariah Carey, Wu-Tang Clan and Lauryn Hill.

The nominee with the fewest votes on the leaderboard? The late singer/songwriter Jeff Buckley, who released one highly influential album, Grace, before he accidentally drowned in 1997.

Of course, the leaderboard can change many times before the deadline to vote is reached. As previously reported, the results of the fan vote are submitted as a single ballot, as though all the fans together were one actual Rock Hall voting member. There are roughly 1,200 voting members in all. The winner of last year's fan vote, Phish, did not make it into the Hall.

The 2026 Rock Hall of Fame inductees should be revealed in April; the ceremony will take place in the fall.

