Olivia Rodrigo on touring with Chappell Roan: "I’m inspired by her so much"

Olivia Rodrigo is giving Chappell Roan her flowers.

In a cover story for Billboard covering her journey to becoming the publication's 2024 Touring Artist of the Year, Olivia talked about what it was like to tour with Chappell and to see her grow as an artist.

"Having her on the first leg of the GUTS tour was so much fun," Olivia said. "I’m inspired by her so much as an artist, but she’s also been such a good friend to me over the years and she really helped me through some of the more stressful parts of the tour."

Chappell opened for the GUTS world tour in February and March, before she then appeared as a surprise guest at an August concert in LA.

"People asked us if we were going to have guest performers at all six shows in L.A., and we didn’t feel that we needed surprises just for the sake of it. But having Chappell come back and seeing her perform in front of Olivia’s audience after all this time, after so much had happened [in her own career]? It was really fun," Lighthouse Management + Media co-manager, founder and CEO Aleen Keshishian said.

Olivia agreed, saying it's great to see all the success Chappell has had lately.

"It’s been incredible to watch her get the recognition she so rightfully deserves," Olivia said. "She’s just further proof that being unapologetically yourself always pays off."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.