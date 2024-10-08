Olivia Rodrigo talks new music and post-tour plans

Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS world tour will officially end Oct. 22 in Sydney, Australia, and when it's over, she's got plans — to do nothing.

Speaking to Billboard, Olivia says she's been writing music while on the road, but it's nothing she's going to release anytime soon. "Writing songs is really therapeutic for me, so I'm always noodling around making stuff even when I'm not in the studio making an album," she says.

"I’m definitely going to take a little vacation after this tour though! I’m trying not to put too much pressure on anything right now."

As for what she's learned on her first-ever arena tour that she might apply to her next tour, Oliviasays, "The only thing I can think to do differently next time is to not overpack. My luggage is bursting at the seams!"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.