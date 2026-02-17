Oh my God, they're back again: Backstreet Boys add summer Sphere dates

Oh my God, Backstreet's back in Las Vegas again.

Backstreet Boys' run of shows at Sphere Las Vegas was supposed to have concluded over the weekend, but the Into the Millennium residency has been so successful that they'll be returning to the venue this summer. They've added six shows in July.

The group wrote on Instagram, "We’ve been seeing your posts, and it’s very clear that you guys do not want the party to be over at @SphereVegas, so we worked hard to quickly add SIX more 'Into The Millennium' shows this summer cause there ain’t no party like a Backstreet party."

Since the group launched the residency last year, they've done 35 sold-out dates, performing to over 575,000 fans. AJ McLean told ABC Audio in November, "There's been rumblings of us getting to 100 shows. ... I mean, who knows? But we're going to stay there until they kick us out, essentially."

A fan club presale starts Feb. 24 at 9 a.m. PT, followed by an artist presale on Feb. 25, for which you can sign up now. The general sale begins Feb. 27 at 9 a.m. PT via BackstreetBoys.com.

Vibee will also offer VIP experience packages for sale starting Feb. 18 at 8 a.m. ET.

