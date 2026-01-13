Noah Kahan's new album is 'done,' he says it's 'frustrating' he can't tell fans why they have to wait

Noah Kahan has been teasing new music for months, and now he's expressing his frustration about not delivering said new music to fans, for reasons he either can't explain or he's not allowed to reveal.

Noah wrote on his Instagram Story on Tuesday, "It's so hard to not be able to explain why this album took me so long to make or why we all have to wait even though it's done."

He adds, "It's frustrating to not be able to tell you guys more. My only hope is when it comes out you guys are like, 'oh I get it now.'"

However, all signs seem to be pointing toward something coming soon. In December, he captioned a cryptic video on his secret TikTok account @thelastofthebugs, "Call me when the bugs don't die." And in a New Year's letter posted on that same account, he wrote, "I'll see you when the bugs don't die!" If bugs die off in the winter, Noah may be hinting at putting out new music in the spring.

If you click the link in the bio of the TikTok account, which is named after a lyric in the last song on Stick Season, it takes you to a website where you can presave or pre-add an album. The URL says, in part, "NKComing Soon."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.