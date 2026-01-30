Noah Kahan details guilt over friend's struggle in new single 'The Great Divide'

Fans probably won't be divided over Noah Kahan's new single.

"The Great Divide" is the title track of his new album, due April 24. It's out now, along with a lyric video. In it, Noah reflects on the guilt he feels over failing to recognize that a close friend was going through a tough time.

"You know I think about you all the time/ And my deep misunderstanding of your life/ And how bad it must have been for you back then/ And how hard it was to keep it all inside," he sings.

Reminiscing about a road trip between Vermont and New Hampshire, Noah realizes his friend may have been trying to communicate through the songs playing in the car, but he didn't acknowledge it at the time.

"I'm finally aware of how s***** and unfair/ It was to stare ahead like everything was fine," he sings.

In a statement about the album, Noah says, “The last five years have been the single most challenging, complicatedly beautiful, and life-altering of my career. I was somewhere I understood, and suddenly I was somewhere completely foreign. I was living in the opportunity I always wanted but felt disoriented and unsure of whether I deserved it."

"Writing for this album was a balancing act of trying to go back in time and move forward in the same moment," he adds. "Songwriting has always been the way I reflect on my life, and I hope these songs show you a glimpse of what this journey has looked like.”

As previously reported, “The Great Divide” will premiere during Mastercard’s commercial break at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

