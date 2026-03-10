Noah Kahan defends Chappell Roan: 'Maybe they should just idk leave her alone?'

Noah Kahan is defending Chappell Roan after a video of her in Paris complaining about people harassing her went viral.

In the video taken by a bystander, Chappell is seen filming herself as people are shouting at her and asking her to sign things. "I'm being disregarded as a human. I'm just trying to go to dinner, and I've asked these people several times to get away from me," she tells her camera.

“This person I’ve asked several times to go away, and they will not,” she continues. "They’re hiding their face, because they’re ashamed." Chappell adds, "These are all the people that are completely disregarding my boundaries. All of you, I’m asking you kindly to please leave me alone, and stop following me and harassing me. No, I’m not gonna sign. This is what it’s like, if you were wondering how it is.”

Noah posted a link to a story about the incident on his Instagram Story and wrote, "Maybe they should idk leave her alone? Also those dudes saying 'I'm a huge fan' following her around are scalpers and are as bad as the paparazzi. F*** em all."

"These people literally find out where you're staying, where you're flying into, where your team, family, whoever is staying and they are clearly not your fans," Noah added in a follow-up video. "They just sit around outside places and try to guilt you into signing s*** so they can sell it."

"They're scummy, they're manipulative, they're parasitic — f*** 'em," he continued. "Seriously, f*** them. They're not fans: They're just businessmen trying to use human beings for profit and for their own gains. So they can get bent, [and] eat f****** nails."

