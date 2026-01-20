Noah Kahan announces new single, 'The Great Divide'

Noah Kahan has announced a new single called "The Great Divide."

The track will premiere on Jan. 30 and is available to presave now. You can hear a preview, in which Kahan sings, "I hope you settle down and I hope you marry rich/ I hope you're scared of all the ordinary s***," now via his Instagram.

"The Great Divide" will mark Kahan's first new music to follow his 2022 breakout album, Stick Season, and its various expanded editions. The record spawned a hit in the title track, as well as collaborations with Hozier, Post Malone, Sam Fender, Gracie Abrams and Kacey Musgraves, among others.

