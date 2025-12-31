'New Year's Rockin' Eve' performers Goo Goo Dolls are manifesting 'less chaos, more peace' for 2026

Goo Goo Dolls are one of more than two dozen artists who'll be performing on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, airing on ABC Dec. 31. During rehearsals, lead singer John Rzeznik recalled the first time the band performed on the iconic show.

"I think it's amazing to be part of this because it's been going on for so long," he told ABC's On the Red Carpet. "We actually played it 30 years ago when we had our first hit, and Dick Clark was still hosting it. And it was amazing. We got to meet Dick Clark! We grew up — every Saturday morning you saw him on TV. And it was amazing to actually be there with him."

Among other songs, Goo Goo Dolls will perform their classic ballad "Iris," which keeps being discovered by new generations of fans. It was featured in a Saturday Night Live skit in November, and in May John performed it at Demi Lovato's wedding.

"Songs are finding their way into people's lives for the first time," said the band's Robby Takac. "They're not hearing it as an old song, they're just hearing it as a song. And I think, you know, some of the older music is really resonating with the young kids right now."

John added that he thinks it's "interesting" that the theme of "Iris" is still so relatable. "It's really nice because so many of the younger artists covered it," he noted. "I think it hit a nerve culturally.''

Goo Goo Dolls have a short Las Vegas residency coming up in the new year, as well as a summer tour. Asked what he's manifesting for 20206, John said, "A little more positivity, maybe, a little less chaos. A little more peace."

