All those clues and hints have led up to this: the announcement of a new Harry Styles album.

Harry's fourth solo album, KISS ALL THE TIME. DISCO, OCCASIONALLY. will arrive March 6. It contains 12 tracks and was executive produced by Harry's longtime collaborator Thomas Hull, better known as Kid Harpoon.

The album is now available for preorder on vinyl, CD and as a box set, along with exclusive merchandise at hstyles.co.uk. No word yet on a first single.

The album cover shows Harry standing outside in twilight, wearing glasses and turning away from the sky, as though something is too bright for him to look at. Above him, there's a shining disco mirror ball. The album's title is broken into two parts: the words "Kiss all the time" are written in pink and arranged in a square, while "Disco, occasionally" is written in blue and arranged in a circle.

The album will be Harry's first release since 2022's Grammy-winning album Harry's House. To announce the album, he led fans to a website called WeBelongTogether.co, which now shows the image of a clock with all the numbers replaced by the word "Kiss" except 9, which is "Disco." He also plastered posters with the words "We Belong Together" written on them all over the world and texted fans a 5-second clip of himself crooning "We belong together."

