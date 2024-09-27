New Music Friday: Sabrina/Xtina, The Weeknd, Tommy Richman and more

Christina Aguilera's duet with Sabrina Carpenter from Christina's Spotify Anniversaries episode is now a standalone track. The two performed a stripped-down version of "What A Girl Wants" on the episode, which salutes the 25th anniversary of Christina's self-titled debut album. It's one of six performances on an EP that captures the audio from the episode.

The Weeknd is out with a new single called "Timeless," a collaboration with rapper Playboy Carti. It's the second track from Weeknd's upcoming album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, and his second collab with Carti after last year's "Popular." The two artists performed the song together at Weeknd's stadium show in São Paulo, Brazil, on Sept. 7.

The Kid LAROI is out with a remix of his song "Baby I'm Back," an interpolation of the 1977 hit "Baby Come Back" by Player. The remix features rapper Gunna.

Flashback to early aughts: Gavin DeGraw is out with Chariot 20, a complete reimagining of his 2003 debut album, while reunited "How to Save a Life" band The Fray returns with an EP called, appropriately, The Fray Is Back. It features the single "Time Well Wasted."

"Million Dollar Baby" artist Tommy Richman has released his debut album, Coyote. It includes the previously released tracks "Whitney" and "Thought You Were the One," but the 11-track project doesn't include "Million Dollar Baby" or his other hit, "Devil Is a Lie."

"Carry You Home" artist Alex Warren has released the first installment of his debut project. It's called You'll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1). He says in a statement, "If someone were to ask me who I am, I would show them this album. I feel like I'm growing up with my audience, and it is truly something I would tell my younger self: 'You'll be alright, kid.'"

