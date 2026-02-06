New Music Friday: Myles Smith, ZAYN and more

Myles Smith and Niall Horan have released their duet "Drive Safe," which the two artists co-wrote. The song is about being able to manage obstacles in life with help from the people around you. "Collaborations only really matter to me when they come from something real, and working with Niall genuinely did," Myles said.

Ahead of his national anthem performance at the Super Bowl, Charlie Puth has released another song from his upcoming album, Whatever's Clever! "Cry" features saxophone playing by Kenny G. Charlie says, "'Cry' is about allowing yourself to feel things fully ... a reminder that expressing emotion is not weakness — it's human, and sometimes it's exactly what helps you grow."

ZAYN has dropped "Die For Me," the first single from his upcoming solo album, KONNAKOL. The song comes with an official video, which features ZAYN singing about being betrayed while braving lightning strikes, wind, rain and fire.

Tired of hearing EJAE sing "Golden"? She's got a fresh track for you. The lead voice of HUNTR/X has dropped a mid-tempo song about heartbreak called "Time After Time." She says the song's melody was "stuck in my head for years, just like the person I wrote it about."

Joji, who scored a hit in 2022 with "Glimpse of Us," is back with his third album, Piss In the Wind, and a new single, "Hotel California." He'll also drop the video for one of the songs on the album, "Last of a Dying Breed," on Monday.

Charlieonnafriday, who had a hit in 2023 with "Enough," returns with a new song called "Never Do," which samples T-Pain's 2005 classic "I'm Sprung." "'Never Do' is about being really into someone and how that kind of feeling starts to change your life, your habits, and the way you act," he says.

