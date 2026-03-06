New Music Friday: JLo, Bebe Rexha, Paul Russell and more

Harry Styles isn’t the only one out with new music this week. Here are some of Friday’s other new releases:

Jennifer Lopez and David Guetta have teamed up for the dance-pop song "Save Me Tonight." JLo is set to debut the song live during The JLo Show Las Vegas residency Friday night. The performance will be simulcast across her TikTok Live, Instagram Live and YouTube Live.

"Lil Boo Thang" singer Paul Russell has released his seven-song EP, Miracle Mile. It's a love letter to Paul's Los Angeles community, inspired by a period of time last year that he spent with family. "For me, being home felt like it really was a miracle, so I wanted to put together a project that reminds people of all the things there are to appreciate about the miracle of their own communities," he says in a statement. Paul also released the video for one of the EP's tracks, "400 Cities."

Bebe Rexha has released the song "New Religion," along with its accompanying music video. The song, which Bebe says is "about letting go and getting lost in the music," is the focus track off her upcoming album, DIRTY BLONDE.

Stephen Sanchez has released the title track off his upcoming sophomore album, Love, Love, Love. The "Until I Found You" singer says the record "is inspired by the love I've been lucky enough to receive, the love I sometimes struggle to give to others, and my desire to see people come together." The new album will be out May 8.

BLACKPINK's JENNIE is celebrating the one-year anniversary of her debut solo album, Ruby, by releasing an expanded edition. Ruby (The Complete Collection) features two "like JENNIE" remixes and four JENNIE Only Audio tracks that were previously only available on physical versions of the album.

