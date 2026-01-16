New Music Friday: Charlie Puth, Charli XCX and more

Two pop music "Charlies" — Puth and XCX — have new music out Friday.

Charlie Puth has released "Beat Yourself Up," another track from his upcoming album, Whatever's Clever, due out March 27. Charlie says in a statement, "'Beat Yourself Up' started as something I wanted to tell a friend. We've never been the heart-to-heart types, so I wrote it in a song instead. I wanted to tell him that even though he has made mistakes along the way, he shouldn't be so hard on himself. That things will get better and he's not alone." Charlie says he then realized that the message of the song — "keep going and be kinder to yourself" — is for everyone, not just his friend.

Charli XCX has released "Wall of Sound," another song she wrote for director Emerald Fennell's new film, Wuthering Heights. The movie is in theaters Feb. 14, while Charli's soundtrack arrives Feb. 13.

Madison Beer's third album, locket, is out now, and with it she's released a video for one of its tracks, "Bad Enough." The song is about staying with someone you know is wrong for you, because things aren't "bad enough to let my baby go." The video casts her as a beauty who's literally dating a beast. She turns a blind eye as he eats garbage off the street and kills a guy who bumps into her accidentally. Finally, she gets ready to attack him with an ax, but then stops at the last minute and the two stroll away together.

