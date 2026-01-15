New BLACKPINK album coming next month

BLACKPINK attend 'Pink Carpet' event for their concert film 'BLACKPINK: World Tour - Born Pink,' Aug, 9, 2024 in Seoul, South Korea. (The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images)

Typically, an artist releases a new album and then goes on tour. But BLACKPINK is flipping the script.

The superstar K-pop group reunited for its Deadline world tour last year, marking the first time that members JENNIE, JISOO, ROSÉ and LISA had performed together since 2023. On Wednesday, they announced on Instagram that their new album, also called Deadline, will be out Feb. 27. Beyond confirming that it's a mini-album, the group has shared no additional details.

Technically, the Deadline tour still has two weeks remaining: Starting Jan. 16, the group will play three nights in Tokyo, followed by three nights in Hong Kong, before wrapping up Jan. 26.

Ahead of the tour, the group released a new single, "Jump," in July.

During their time apart, each member released solo material. Albums from JENNIE, ROSÉ and LISA's all reached the top 10. ROSÉ also scored a major global hit with her Bruno Mars collab, "APT.," and teamed with Alex Warren on his song "On My Mind."

Meanwhile, LISA appeared in The White Lotus and collaborated with Maroon 5 on "Priceless," as well as with Doja Cat and RAYE on "Born Again." JENNIE worked with The Weeknd and appeared in his show The Idol, while JISOO released "Eyes Closed" with Zayn Malik.

