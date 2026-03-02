Netflix confirms Harry Styles concert special coming March 8

Fans were correct: Harry Styles' one-night-only performance of his new album Friday in Manchester, England, is coming to Netflix.

Harry Styles. One Night in Manchester debuts globally on Netflix March 8 starting at 3 p.m. ET. It's the first Harry Styles live concert special to appear on any streaming platform.

During the show, Harry will give the first-ever live performance his new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. It may give fans a preview of what to expect on his Together, Together tour, which kicks off in May in Amsterdam.

Fans expected a Netflix special after billboards promoting Harry's album started appearing with the Netflix logo. Fans also found a listing for an upcoming Netflix show called DISCO, with a photo that matched a photo that appears in the packaging of the new album.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.