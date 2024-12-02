Music Notes: Teddy Swims, Selena Gomez and more

Teddy Swims and the K-pop group SEVENTEEN are the first artists announced as performers at this year's Billboard Music Awards, taking place Dec. 12 on FOX and Fire TV channels, as well as across social media and on demand on Paramount+. Teddy and his hit "Lose Control" are up for eight awards this year, including Top New Artist, Top Hot 100 Song and Top Radio Song.

Selena Gomez will receive the Spotlight Award at the 2024 IndieWire Honors, taking place Dec. 5 in LA; her role in Emilia Pérez has earned her the award. Others receiving awards at the ceremony this year include Jennifer Lopez, Pamela Anderson and the composers behind Moana 2.

Six years after their first collaboration, the top-10 hit "Love Lies," Khalid and Normani are teaming up again. The two artists will release "Personal," a new duet, on Dec. 6.

BLACKPINK's LISA has released a festive twist on her latest single, "Moonlit Floor." The "Santa Baby Remix" of the song features the K-pop star singing, "Santa Baby got me trippin' ... kiss me under the Christmas twilight." There's also a whole new Christmas-themed verse where she sings, "Look so good like a holiday/ Wrap me up, throw me on the sleigh/ Can you keep me warm tonight?/ 'Cause, baby, it's cold outside."

