Music notes: Teddy Swims, Justin Bieber and more

Teddy Swims has released a new installment of his Ted on Tour video series, offering fans a backstage look at his Radio City Music Hall shows earlier this year. He wrote on Instagram, "Radio City: a venue I got to check off my bucket list, and the last venue I played at before becoming a dad. I had so many feelings about these two shows, and they were all documented."

Justin Bieber returned to where it all began: the Lucky Strike Lanes location at Universal CityWalk in LA, where he filmed his now-iconic video for "Baby." He posted on Instagram video of himself walking around the now-abandoned bowling alley singing the song a cappella while someone beatboxes off camera. At least one fan in the comments was convinced that Justin made the video to tease that he'll be singing the song during his set at Coachella in April.

Rihanna's 2010 hit "Only Girl (In the World)" has racked up 1 billion views on YouTube, becoming her 13th video as a lead artist, featured artist or collaborator to hit that milestone.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.