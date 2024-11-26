Music Notes: Tate McRae, Katy Perry and more

By Andrea Dresdale

Tate McRae's upcoming Miss Possessive tour, which starts in August 2025, has completely sold out. She wrote on Instagram, "what is life……. I LOVE U GUYS:') I'm sooo f******* excited……… stay tunedddddd." Tate also gave fans a glimpse of her pre-pop star life, when she was a competitive dancer. "Me age 15 at The Dance Awards," she captioned a clip of herself contorting her body into a serious of very impressive poses.

Katy Perry's single "Hot N Cold," from her debut album, One of the Boys, has just joined the Spotify Billions Club. Her other songs that have racked up 1 billion streams or more include "Dark Horse," "Roar," "Firework," "The One That Got Away" and "Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F)."

Don't believe the rumors: Ariana Grande did not make millions more than Cynthia Erivo for the movie Wicked. According to Variety, Universal Pictures said in a statement, "Reports of a pay disparity between Cynthia and Ariana are completely false ... the women received equal pay for their work on Wicked." Some had claimed on social media that Ariana got $15 million for her role as Glinda, while Cynthia made $1 million.

