Music notes: Shakira, Demi Lovato and more

Shakira has set a new record: Her Women Don't Cry Anymore World Tour is now the highest-grossing Hispanic tour of all time, according to a press release. The tour has so far earned more than $421 million across 82 stadium shows in the U.S. and Latin America. The previous record of $409.5 million was set by Luis Miguel in 2024. "After a 30 year career, that took so much effort and met so many challenges, to be living this amazing moment is unbelievable," Shakira said in a statement.

Demi Lovato will close this year's TikTok LIVE Fest Global Annual Event with a live performance of hits and songs from her album It's Not That Deep. The event, hosted by Keke Palmer, will take place Feb. 12 at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. In a statement, Demi said, "I've been having so much fun on TikTok this era, so I knew performing at LIVE Fest would be a special moment ahead of my tour this spring. I can't wait to show all the fans of live music a taste of what we have in store!"

Jessie Murph took the stage at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, performing at the Valentino Haute Couture Show afterparty. Wearing Valentino by Alessandro Michele, Jessie performed her songs "Bad as the Rest" and "1965," as well as a cover of Screamin' Jay Hawkins' "I Put A Spell on You." You can watch footage of her performances on social media.

Spice Girl Mel C has released another song from her upcoming solo album, Sweat. She says the track, "What Could Possibly Go Wrong?," is a "tongue-in-cheek look on taking risks and trusting yourself to take that leap anyway." Sweat arrives on May 1.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.