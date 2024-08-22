Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, Demi Lovato and more

(NOTE LANGUAGE) That's that me tea just doesn't hit the same. Sabrina Carpenter says baristas now expect her to always order an espresso, due to her hit song of the same name. "I didn't invent espresso. The Italians are so mad," Sabrina told Apple Music's Zane Lowe in an interview released Thursday. She says she questions ordering it at cafés now. "They're just waiting for me to say it [espresso], and I'm like, 'Tea,'" Sabrina said.

Demi Lovato's fiancé, Jutes, wished the pop star a happy 32nd birthday in an Instagram post shared Thursday, where he called her his entire world. "Nothing in this life would mean anything if I didn't have you. Love you more than you could ever know my sweet cheese, my honey plum, my good time boiiii," Jutes wrote, before ending with, "Ps can't wait to marry ur fine a**."

Amid the news of Jennifer Lopez filing for divorce from her husband, Ben Affleck, views of her 2024 Prime Video documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told are up over 3,000 percent, according to Luminate.

