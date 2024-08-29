Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and more

Sabrina Carpenter is giving fans a taste of what it was like to film the music video for her new single, "Taste." In the behind-the-scenes clip shared to YouTube on Thursday, Sabrina walks fans through the gory visuals in the video. "In the Sabrina cinematic universe, women never die. Men unfortunately suffer most with the laws. This video in particular, it's almost comical how the women still don't die," Sabrina says.

Chappell Roan has apologized to her fans after canceling two of her upcoming tour dates. "Due to scheduling conflicts, I have had to make the extremely hard decision to cancel my Paris and Amsterdam shows. I have rescheduled my Berlin show to 23 September. I am so sorry & very disappointed ... I promise I will be back. I'm heartbroken," Chappell wrote on the social platform X. "thank you for understanding."

Everything is not what it seems ... unless it's news about the Wizards of Waverly Place spin-off series. Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, which is produced by Selena Gomez, who also guest stars in the premiere episode, begins on Oct. 29 on Disney Channel. It streams on Disney+ the next day.

