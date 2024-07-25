Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

Sabrina Carpenter's European fans have another chance to see her on tour. The singer announced new dates for the Short n' Sweet European tour leg on Thursday. "new tour dates for u, europe," Team Sabrina wrote on Instagram. "on sale with the remaining shows tomorrow @ 10am local time."

Taylor Swift sent love Hamburg's way after performing The Eras Tour in the German city this week. "Hamburg!! I loved those crowds so so so much. AND we got a rain show night one, unlocking Fuzzy Hair Me for the evening," Taylor wrote on Instagram. "Been having a blast watching these new Eras crowd traditions unfold all throughout Europe… You guys are seriously so creative."

Selena Gomez shared a sweet photo dump of pictures of her and her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, to her Instagram on Wednesday. "Thank you for sharing your life with me today and everyday," Selena captioned the photos.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!