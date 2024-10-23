Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, Halsey and more

Sabrina Carpenter picked someone special from the audience to shout out during her Tuesday Short n' Sweet concert before performing her song "Juno." Millie Bobby Brown was the lucky recipient of Sabrina's fuzzy pink handcuffs at the show. "I've fallen and I can't get up. This girl is so hot. Who are you, what is your name?" Sabrina asked, before the camera cut to Millie. "Millie? Millie, I've never fallen in love at a concert before but stranger things have happened."

Halsey's new album, The Great Impersonator, drops Friday, which means she's almost done dressing up like the music artists who inspired the record. On Wednesday, the singer debuted an homage to Björk on Instagram. "My first album with a title track. Influenced by the coolest, most ethereal being to ever exist," Halsey wrote. "THE GREAT IMPERSONATOR #17: Björk !!!!!"

This is going to change the tour. Justin Timberlake is rescheduling several of the upcoming shows on his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour. He made the announcement on Instagram on Tuesday. "Hey guys - I haven't been feeling great the last few shows and turns out I have bronchitis and laryngitis," Justin wrote. "I'm so sorry to say I do need to reschedule the next few shows from 10/23 through 11/2. New dates listed above. Thank you for understanding - I'll make it up to you."

