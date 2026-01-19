Music notes: Ricky Martin, Jennifer Lopez and more

Is Ricky Martin invited to the cottage? The singer posted a photo with Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams at a dinner in Milan ahead of the Giorgio Armani fashion show. "Good food, better conversations, excellent seat neighbor: @hudsonwilliamsofficial," he captioned it. Ricky's ex-husband Jwan Yosef commented, "I'd watch this show," with a popcorn emoji.

Glambot creator Cole Walliser is setting the record straight after fans accused Jennifer Lopez of being rude to him on the Golden Globes red carpet. In a video posted to Instagram, he said he didn't feel she was rude to him, she was just getting down to business because the carpet was about to close. "I didn't take it personally," he said.

Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards is now a mom of two. Perrie announced Saturday that she and her partner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, welcomed a baby girl named Alanis Valentine. They also share 4-year-old son, Axel.

