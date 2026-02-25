Music notes: RAYE, Whitney Houston and more

RAYE has been added to the lineup of the BRIT Awards, the U.K. equivalent of the Grammys, which take place Saturday in Manchester, England. In 2024, she set a record by winning six BRIT awards in a single night. This year she's up for two awards: pop act and song of the year for "Where Is My Husband!"

Despite her legendary status, only one of Whitney Houston's videos had hit the billion-view mark on YouTube — until now. The late singer has just earned her second Billions Club entry with the clip for her 1993 hit "I Have Nothing." The first one was, of course, the clip for "I Will Always Love You."

Tate McRae, Lorde, sombr and Zara Larsson are among the main performers at this year's Osheaga Festival, which takes place July 31 through Aug. 2 in Montreal, Canada. Other acts on the bill include Max McKnown, Twenty One Pilots and Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard.

