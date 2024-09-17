Music notes: Nick Jonas, Shawn Mendes and more

Nick Jonas celebrated his 32nd birthday by performing onstage with Jonas Brothers as his wife, Priyanka Chopra, and their daughter, Malti, cheered on from the crowd. "Happiest birthday to the best husband and dad. You make all our dreams come true .. everyday.. we love you @nickjonas," Priyanka wrote on Instagram.

In case you missed it, Shawn Mendes released the music video for his newest single, "Nobody Knows." The new video follows last week's premiere of the song, as well as Shawn's performance of the track at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. "Nobody Knows" will appear on his self-titled fifth studio album, Shawn, which arrives Oct. 18.

Ed Sheeran was playing guitar while boating down a canal when he took a request from a runner who passed him by. "Was filming a video on the canal today, played a request. If anyone knows the runner lemme know so we can have their POV video for the lols," Ed wrote alongside a video of the encounter on Instagram. The woman requested Ed play "Tenerife Sea," to which he obliged.

