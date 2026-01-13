Music notes: Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez and more

Miley Cyrus took to Instagram on Tuesday to commemorate the anniversary of the release of her biggest chart hit. "3 years since the release of Flowers," she wrote. "Still madly in love with this song. Thank you for continuing to listen, I love making music for you. XoMC." "Flowers" won Miley her first Grammy and topped the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks. It also spent a record 57 weeks on top of the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart.

Selena Gomez paid tribute to two of her fellow former child stars on her Instagram Story Tuesday. She reposted a fan post that had photos of her, Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande at the Golden Globes — where they were all nominees — under a photo of the three Powerpuff Girls cartoon characters. The original post said, "I will tell my kids they were the Powerpuff Girls." Selena captioned her repost, "Powerpuff girls So proud of my ladies I grew up with!" and tagged Miley and Ariana.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted together in LA on Monday, heading to dinner at Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills, People reports. Taylor had evidently been in LA since at least Friday, because according to E!, she was seen going to dinner on Friday with the members of the group HAIM and Grammy nominee sombr, who all left holding loaves of bread Taylor had seemingly baked for them.

Trevor Noah will return to host the Grammy Awards for a sixth and final time, CBS announced on Tuesday. This year's show is set for place Feb. 1 at LA's Crypto.com Arena and will air live on CBS. The ceremony moves to ABC in 2027.

