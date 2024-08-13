Music Notes: Katy Perry, Billie Eilish and more

By Mary Pat Thompson and Andrea Dresdale

At the end of her video for "Women's World," Katy Perry grabbed onto a helicopter and flew away — but now you can watch her jumping out of a helicopter in real life. In an Instagram video, Katy and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, are in a 'copter, hovering over the ocean — likely the Mediterranean Sea, given that they were cruising on a yacht in Sardinia on Aug. 10. When Orlando counts off, "1, 2, 3," they both jump into the water.

Billie Eilish has scored her first #1 hit on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs, thanks to her presence on the remix of Charli XCX's "Guess." The song jumped from #16 to the top of the chart. As for Charli, it's her second #1 on the chart, following 2013's "I Love It," the song by Icona Pop on which she's featured.

Lady Gaga is giving her fans something to be excited about. She shared a video to Instagram on Tuesday of her playing part of a new song on the piano. The singer flashed a peace sign before she played a couple of chords, captioning the video with a simple keyboard emoji next to a black heart emoji. In the video, Lady Gaga wears a T-shirt with Bruno Mars' face on it, leading to speculation about a possible collaboration between the pair.

Chappell Roan credits Hannah Montana for her current femininomenon. In a video from Miley Cyrus' Disney Legend induction shared by Pop Crave on Monday, Chappell recalled how Miley's Best of Both Worlds tour was her first concert. "She came down in a box from the ceiling. I was like, 'How do I do that one day?'" Roan said. "I still think about the show. I'm like, 'I want to be like Hannah Montana,' to this day."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

