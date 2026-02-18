Music notes: Katy Perry, Christina Aguilera and more

As Katy Perry's song "Wide Awake" has become a popular TikTok trend — which she's taken part in — her video for "Part of Me" has just hit 1 billion views on YouTube. It's Katy's ninth video to hit that milestone.

Twenty-four years after Christina Aguilera released her iconic hit "Beautiful," the woman who wrote it is going to release her own take on the song. Linda Perry, who is a songwriter and the front woman of 4 Non Blondes, announced the news on Instagram. She wrote, "It feels strange covering your own song. The heartfelt performance Christina Aguilera delivered will forever remain timeless and powerful... so the question remains. How do you cover your own song when you already consider it perfect? My version of Beautiful comes out February 23rd."

Alex Warren continues to tease his new track, "Fever Dream." He hasn't announced a release date, but in his latest Instagram post, he shared a video of himself sitting on a plane. He wrote on the video, "someone's mom recognized me on this flight so I airdropped her the full song." He added in the caption, "about to have WiFi someone convince me this song got leaked."

Alessia Cara's new album, Love or Lack Thereof, will arrive on March 20. The Canadian star has "revisited, reimagined, and reinvented" songs of love and heartbreak from her catalog as jazz and soul tracks, recorded with a group of Toronto-based jazz musicians. She wrote on Instagram, "wanted to do something special ... pulled this together in just over 3 days thanks to a super talented group of people. can't wait for you to hear it!"

