Music notes: Katy Perry, Backstreet Boys and more

Fresh from their Super Bowl commercial for T-Mobile, Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter and Howie Dorough have now teamed up with Pizza Hut for a Valentine's Day promotion: The fast food chain will be selling "The Shape of My Heart-Shaped pizza," named after one of Backstreet's big hits. In a YouTube short, Howie and Nick argue over the correct way to do the "heart hands" gesture.

"Wake Me Up," the hit song by Avicii that features vocals by Aloe Blacc, has officially reached 3 billion streams on Spotify, and more than 7 billion streams across all platforms. Aloe, who's doing a four-night residency at LA's Blue Note Jazz Club, co-wrote the song with Avicii, born Tim Bergling, and Mike Einziger of the band Incubus. Aloe says of the song, "I'll always be proud of how my lyrics, Mike's guitar and Tim's exceptional production continues to inspire billions of listeners around the world."

Charli XCX has announced that one of the many movies she's starring in, Erupcja, will arrive in theaters April 17. In addition to starring in the film, Charli also co-wrote it. In it, she plays a British woman who visits Warsaw with her boyfriend, but ends up reconnecting with her former girlfriend.

