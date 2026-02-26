Music notes: Jonas Brothers, Alex Warren and more

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Jonas Brothers are taking their Greetings From Your Hometown tour to South America: They've just announced three shows in Argentina, Brazil and Chile. "Ahhhh we can't wait to bring the Greetings From Your Hometown show to Buenos Aires, Santiago and São Paulo," they wrote on Instagram, adding, "We've missed you, see you THIS MAY." The group last played in South America in April 2024.

Last year, Alex Warren and Luke Combs released a live duet version of "Ordinary" recorded at Lollapalooza. You can now watch the "Fast Car" singer perform a solo version of the track at a special concert he did in Athens, Georgia, for Columbia Sportswear. "Didn't have @alexwarren with me this time but hopefully I did Ordinary justice," Luke wrote on Instagram. Alex commented, "ITS YOUR SONG NOW LUKE."

The 10th annual LOVE ROCKS NYC benefit concert, featuring Goo Goo Dolls, Hozier, Linda Perry, Nile Rodgers & CHIC and The Bangles' Susanna Hoffs, will be a one-time livestream event on Veeps.com . The concert, taking place March 5 at 8 p.m. ET, raises money for God's Love We Deliver, the charity that delivers meals to New Yorkers who are too sick to prepare them themselves.

'80s rocker Billy Idol was featured on Miley Cyrus' 2020 album, Plastic Hearts, and now, she pops up in the trailer for his new documentary, Billy Idol Should Be Dead. "I, like, watch Billy Idol footage like it's porn," Miley says in the trailer, adding, "There's no one hotter than Billy f***** Idol." The documentary is in theaters now.

