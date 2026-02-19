Music notes: Gracie Abrams, Zara Larsson and more

Gracie Abrams and her boyfriend, Paul Mescal, were in attendance at a London screening of Paul McCartney's upcoming documentary, Man on the Run. The two snapped a photo with The Beatles legend on the red carpet. Mescal is set to play McCartney in Sam Mendes' upcoming Beatles films, The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, which are currently in production and expected to hit theaters in April 2028.

Zara Larsson just wants a nice Wikipedia photo. In a TikTok video, the singer complained that someone keeps changing the photo to one she doesn't like and vowed to keep changing it ack. "I will never stop changing that picture to a nice one," she tells the camera. "I will never stop."

Freya Skye has announced dates for her Stars Align tour in the U.S., Australia and Europe. The U.S. leg kicks off Sept. 19 in Santa Barbara, California, and runs through Oct. 14 in Hollywood, Florida. Freya's debut EP, stardust, was released last week.

Hozier joined Sam Smith onstage for Sam's residency at the Castro Theatre in San Francisco. The two performed Hozier's hit "Take Me to Church." "Thank you so much for coming out my friend," Sam wrote on Instagram. "Honoured to sing that song with you. And to do it at the Castro!! What an honor."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.