Music notes: Dua Lipa, Harry Styles and more

Dua Lipa starred in an ad and recorded a new version of George Michael's song "Freedom" for YSL Beauty's LIBRE fragrance a few years ago. Now, she's covered another classic for LIBRE's new campaign — Aretha Franklin's "Think" — to promote the Berry Crush fragrance. In the chorus, Aretha sings, "Freedom, freedom, freedom," and "libre" is French for "free."

After announcing his new album, Harry Styles teamed with Apple Music on two new playlists: "Kiss All The Time" features Harry's love songs, including "Adore You" and "Love of My Life," while "Disco, Occasionally" is comprised of upbeat jams like "Watermelon Sugar," "Music for a Sushi Restaurant" and "As It Was." Songs from the new album, Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally, aren't included yet; the record drops in March.

Golden Globe-winning, Grammy-nominated artist EJAE — the singing voice of Rumi in Kpop Demon Hunters — has been selected as one of the 2026 Artists to Watch in Amazon's new global campaign. One of her non-Demon Hunters songs is featured on a new dedicated playlist, with more of her music set to appear on other playlists throughout the year.

Olivia Dean has been nominated for four MOBO Awards, a U.K. honor which stands for "Music of Black Origin." She's up for song of the year for "Man I Need" and album of the year for The Art of Loving, as well as best female act and best R&B/soul act. The awards will be handed out on March 26 in Manchester, England.

If you missed it, you can watch Ed Sheeran perform "Drive" for the first time with collaborators including John Mayer and Dave Grohl on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! YouTube channel.

