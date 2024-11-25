Music Notes: Charli XCX, Taylor Swift and more

Being a singer, actress and a festival organizer? That's so Brat. Charli XCX is curating a day at London's LIDO Festival in 2025 as part of her ongoing Party Girl series. She'll headline the festival that day, and she'll be joined by Bladee, The Japanese House, 070 Shake, The Dare, A.G. Cook and Kelly Lee Owens, with more to come. Tickets go on sale Nov. 29 via Charli's website. The "Apple" singer starts a headlining U.K. arena tour Nov. 27.

Katy Perry's Lifetimes tour continues to expand: She just announced that she'll perform in Canada from July 22 to Aug. 5, stopping in Vancouver, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Ottaway, Montreal, Quebec City and Toronto. Katy has yet to reveal any U.S. dates.

Count former President Bill Clinton among the people whose exposure to the Eras Tour has turned them into a Swifty. Appearing on Live with Kelly & Mark on Monday, Clinton said he'd taken his daughter, granddaughter and their friends with him to see Taylor Swift in Toronto. He said, "I'd never been to one of her concerts before, and ... I get it now. I understand why she has such an impact on people and why a lot of these young girls are so captivated." He added, "She did three hours plus straight. I mean, straight through! She just kept on singing the songs and kept on doing it, which I think is a very respectful thing to do for the audience."

