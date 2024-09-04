Music notes: Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter and more

Chappell Roan has canceled certain tickets to her upcoming show in Franklin, Tennessee, that her team believes were purchased by scalpers and bots. "We went through and canceled all the scalper tickets we could, so from that we're going to release a limited number of tickets to you, because I want to make sure that tickets go to people who actually want to come and, like, our fans," Chappell said in a video shared to her Instagram Story on Wednesday. "This is a larger issue ... we're dealing with it. But thank you for understanding, and I can't wait to see people who deserve to be here. It means everything to me."

Is Billboard's #1 global song of the summer that sweet? I guess so! Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso" takes the top spot on this year's chart. She's also the only artist to have multiple songs in the top 10. Her track "Please Please Please" comes in at #4.

Dua Lipa is entering the film photography game. The pop star has launched a new underwater 35mm film camera in celebration of the tour for her latest album, Radical Optimism. The device, called Radical Optimism Camera, is decorated with visuals from the album's cover shoot inside a waterproof shell.

