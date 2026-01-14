Music notes: Bruno Mars, 'Bridgerton' tunes & more

Bruno Mars has added a bunch of new U.S. dates to his upcoming The Romantic tour due to overwhelming demand. He'll now be playing two-night stops in Las Vegas; Arlington, Texas; Detroit; Chicago; Tampa, Florida; and Miami. He'll also play three consecutive nights in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Los Angeles, California. Tickets go on sale to the general public Jan. 15 at 12 p.m. local time.

Bridgerton has revealed the songs set to appear in the first episode of the fourth season, which debuts on Netflix Jan. 29. The first episode, titled "The Waltz," will feature string instrumental versions of Coldplay's "Life in Technicolor," "DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love" by Usher and Pitbull, and "Never Let You Go" by Third Eye Blind.

If you missed Backstreet Boy AJ McLean on The Jennifer Hudson Show this week, you can now watch the moment when his daughters, Elliott and Lyric, surprised him mid-interview. "You're supposed to be in school right now!" AJ joked before breaking down in tears. The two also recorded an intro for his upcoming solo album, My Name Is Alexander James, on which they share what they love most about their dad and how proud they are of him.

