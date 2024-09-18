Music notes: Billie Eilish, Christina Aguilera and more

One day after Billie Eilish endorsed Kamala Harris and Tim Walz for president and vice president of the United States, a song of hers appeared in a new ad for their campaign. In the new spot, her track "When the Party's Over" plays as a Kentucky woman named Hadley Duvall discusses reproductive freedom, one of the issues Billie cited in her endorsement video alongside her brother, Finneas.

Christina Aguilera may already be mother to all of her fans (and her two kids), but she's also claiming Sabrina Carpenter to be her kin. In a new TikTok of the pair hanging out together, Sabrina lip-synchs to audio of Kylie Jenner, who says, "I'm obsessed with my mom." Christina captioned the video, "Obsessed," along with two pink heart emojis.

Lady Gaga has shared a new trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux, where we finally get to hear her sing. The clip is set to Lady Gaga's take on the Frank Sinatra song "That's Life." We also see new footage of her in the film, including scenes featuring her Harley Quinn makeup and her walking up the iconic stairs from the first film.

This stick season, Noah Kahan will be spending some time in Mexico. The singer, along with The Lumineers, will perform at the second annual Out of the Blue festival, taking place at Riviera Cancún Jan. 4-7.

Tyla is set to take the stage at this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. She joins headliner Cher as a performer for the event, which will take place on Oct. 15.

