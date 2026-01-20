Music notes: Backstreet Boys, Lizzo and more

Backstreet Boys have added a 10th and final date to their 2026 residency in Düsseldorf, Germany: They'll now be performing there from Sept. 25 through Oct. 7. Tickets go on sale for the final date on Jan. 23. Before they ever broke through in the U.S., Backstreet was big in Germany, so this is a thank you to their fans. Like their Sphere residency, the shows will celebrate the group's biggest album, Millennium.

Lizzo and Jelly Roll are on the lineup for Netflix Is a Joke Fest. Lizzo will host a night of comedy and music featuring Eric André, Nikki Glaser, Meg Stalter and more, while Jelly will host Beautifully Broken Comedy Night headlined by Andrew Schultz. The festival, featuring some of the biggest names in comedy, takes place from May 4 to May 10 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 p.m. PT.

Katy Perry joined her boyfriend, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday for the World Economic Forum. Trudeau gave a speech on the importance of "soft power," as Katy supported him from the front row.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.