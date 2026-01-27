Music notes: Ariana Grande, KATSEYE and more

Ariana Grande is back in her role as a brand ambassador for Swarovski, starring in a new ad for the brand's Valentine's Day line of charms. In the ad, Ari wears a red dress and layers of chains and bracelets adorned with heart-shaped charms, which are also displayed in a heart-shaped candy box.

In other pop stars-in-ads news, KATSEYE has been tapped by the cosmetics brand LANEIGE to star in a campaign for its new JuicePop Box Lip Tint, soundtracked to their song "Internet Girl." Six of the colors have been matched to the group's six members, including Pop Star Peach for Manon Bannerman and DJ Plum for Lara Raj.

Charli XCX stars in a video for "Residue," a song by A.G. Cook featured on the soundtrack of her new movie The Moment. In the clip, Charli enters a room filled with doppelgängers watching a screen flashing slogans, before they all start to dance. The scene then cuts to the same room with a single doppelgänger, revealed to be Kylie Jenner, one of Charli's The Moment co-stars.

Despite their friendship, SNL's Marcello Hernandez has no plans to date Sabrina Carpenter. Marcello had previously been "arrested" during one of Sabrina's concerts and appeared alongside her in several sketches. While appearing on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, Shepard encouraged Hernandez to pursue her. "If I'm you again and I'm 28, I'm going to try to date her with all my might. Are you not trying your hardest to marry her?" asked Shepard. "I'm in a relationship," Marcello responded. "Yeah, I'm in a relationship with a Dominican girl. She's an architect. She's unreal. She went to Yale."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.