Music notes: Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and more

If the colors of the gown Ariana Grande wears in her Saturday Night Live promos look like they're from the '70s, that's because they are. The dress is a Bob Mackie design originally worn by legendary comic actress Carol Burnett during the opening monologue of a 1973 episode of The Carol Burnett Show. Ari posted a photo of Burnett wearing the original dress in the episode. One fan commented, "A comedy queen honoring a comedy queen."

Thursday, Dec. 18, was Billie Eilish's 24th birthday, and her brother, FINNEAS, posted a heartfelt tribute to her on Instagram. "Such a privilege as someone who couldn't love their sister more, to know that I share that love and admiration with so many people around the world. You all know so much about what makes billie such an incredibly special wonderful person and if you knew even more, you would only love her even more, as I do," FINNEAS wrote."Nothing I'm more proud to be than your big brother." Billie responded, "love you so so much."

The "Golden" girls of KPop Demon Hunters — Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami and EJAE — will be joining Snoop Dogg on Dec. 25 as part of the 2025 NFL Christmas Gameday halftime show on Netflix. Also on the bill: country superstar Lainey Wilson. The game features the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings and will stream live from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

If Rock Hall Chairman John Sykes had his way, according to Vulture, Mariah Carey, Usher, Lenny Kravitz and Sting would be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame next. Sykes, however, isn't in charge of who gets in. That's up to the voters.

