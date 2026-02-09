And the most popular Super Bowl ad starring a musician was ...

USA Today is out with its annual Ad Meter ranking of Super Bowl commercials, which was based on votes by nearly 200,000 registered panelists. Many of this year's ads featured famous musicians in some way, but only one of those ended up in the top 10 of USA Today's ranking.

Post Malone's Bud Light ad, "Keg," came in at #9 on the ranking of 54 Super Bowl ads this year. In the spot, Posty, Peyton Manning and Shane Gillis attend a wedding, where all the guests begin chasing a runaway keg of Bud Light down a hill.

The next most-popular ad involving a pop star was Redfin X Rocket Mortgage's "America Needs Neighbors Like You," which was soundtracked by Lady Gaga's version of the Mister Rogers' Neighborhood theme. That one ranked #12. Right next to it at #13 was the State Farm Insurance spot "Stop Livin' on a Prayer," set to the classic Bon Jovi song and featuring a cameo from Jon Bon Jovi.

Sabrina Carpenter's ad for Pringles came in at #22, while the Backstreet Boys' spot for T-Mobile ranked #26. Benson Boone's Instacart ad ranked #30.

All the way down at #49 was Charli XCX's ad for Poppi soda. Coming in last at #54 was the Coinbase ad that consisted of the lyrics of the Backstreet Boys' hit "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" flashed onscreen in retro karaoke graphics.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.