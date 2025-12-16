Most expensive homes for sale in Rome

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Rome listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 2623 Big Texas Valley Rd NW, Rome

- Price: $5,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,163

- Price per square foot: $2,311

- Lot size: 197.9 acres

- Days on market: 81 days

#2. 525 N River Rd NE, Rome

- Price: $2,875,000

- 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 9,335

- Price per square foot: $307

- Lot size: 9.8 acres

- Days on market: 14 days

#3. 201 Kellett Rd NE, Rome

- Price: $1,999,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,000

- Price per square foot: $399

- Lot size: 73.0 acres

- Days on market: 239 days (-$200,000 price reduction since listing)

#4. 3241 Horseleg Creek Rd SW, Rome

- Price: $1,950,000

- 7 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 8,003

- Price per square foot: $243

- Lot size: 11.7 acres

- Days on market: 206 days (-$49,000 price reduction since listing)

#5. 320 E 3rd Ave, Rome

- Price: $1,900,000

- 7 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 8,500

- Price per square foot: $223

- Lot size: 0.7 acres

- Days on market: 167 days

#6. 31 Orchard Spring Dr SW, Rome

- Price: $1,750,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,047

- Price per square foot: $346

- Lot size: 48.0 acres

- Days on market: 60 days

#7. 550 Freeman Ferry Rd SE, Rome

- Price: $1,639,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,200

- Price per square foot: $390

- Lot size: 16.2 acres

- Days on market: 116 days (-$50,000 price reduction since listing)

#8. 375 Druid Rd SE, Rome

- Price: $1,599,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,800

- Price per square foot: $275

- Lot size: 22.0 acres

- Days on market: 97 days (-$50,000 price reduction since listing)

#9. 3810 Chulio Rd SE, Rome

- Price: $1,500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,563

- Price per square foot: $420

- Lot size: 18.0 acres

- Days on market: 11 days

#10. 5 Saint Andrews Way SW, Rome

- Price: $1,500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,552

- Price per square foot: $228

- Lot size: 9.0 acres

- Days on market: 161 days

