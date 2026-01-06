Miley Cyrus was *this* Oscar hopeful's childhood crush

Plenty of people out there are crushing on Jacob Elordi, but the Frankenstein star's own childhood crushes seem to revolve around the Disney Channel.

Asked by W magazine to reveal his crushes, Jacob said, "Miley Cyrus as Hannah Montana. And Hilary Duff, when she's in Italy in that one movie. There's a frog in the fountain, and there was a boy on a moped" — in other words, 2003's The Lizzie McGuire Movie. Jacob also cited Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen in the movie New York Minute as two of his other crushes.

Jacob will probably be seeing a lot of Miley in the coming weeks: They're both up for Golden Globes on Jan. 11 and are likely Oscar contenders, Miley for co-writing "We Dream As One" for Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Of course, Miley's currently off the market. She got engaged to boyfriend Maxx Morando in December. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Miley said she doesn't really like calling Maxx her fiancé, saying she gets "so cringed out" about it. "I'm kind of the dorkiest with stuff like that," she added.

Miley went on to say that her engagement came at the right time, as it enables her to show up "joyful and experience love in my own way" while promoting her Avatar song. "I feel like I'm in a good place to support the message of what this film's about," she explained.

