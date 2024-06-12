Miley Cyrus opens up about complex relationship with dad Billy Ray Cyrus

Miley Cyrus has opened up about her complex relationship with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

While being interviewed by David Letterman for his Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Miley got candid as she discussed her relationship with her parents — Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray — who divorced in 2022.

David asked Miley if her father is her personal hero. After a long pause, Miley said, "I mean, honestly, my mom is my hero," noting it was mostly Tish who raised her.

"My father — I'm grateful for being able to watch him ahead of me. He's almost given me this map. There is a map of what to do and what not to do. And he's guided me on both," Miley continued.

The singer also said she has a "lot of love" for her dad and that the way each of her parents contributed to her success "can't be weighed on the same scale."

Miley was empathetic to the fact that Billy Ray "had a really rough childhood," saying she's grateful she "had food, I had love, I grew up in a beautiful big house and my dad didn't have that."

Still, she didn't hold back on the honesty of what she inherited from him.

"I also inherited the narcissism from my father," Miley said, before listing more positive qualities about him. "He also has a relationship and a foot on the ground to nature and to the real. And he always did, even when he was super famous."

